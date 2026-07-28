Apple’s Feud With OpenAI Is Far More Than an Intellectual Property Dispute

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Why the biggest company in technology is suing the biggest name in artificial intelligence.
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On July 10 Apple filed a case at the federal District Court for the Northern District of California, making some serious allegations against OpenAI, its onetime AI partner for Siri and the biggest name in artificial intelligence. In the suit, Apple claimed the company, from engineers to senior leaders, had worked to steal corporate secrets from Apple, as OpenAI, under the leadership of CEO Sam Altman, builds its own hardware division.
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