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Apple’s Feud With OpenAI Is Far More Than an Intellectual Property Dispute

Why the biggest company in technology is suing the biggest name in artificial intelligence.

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Open AI CEO Sam Altman participates in a discussion entitled "Charting the Path Forward: The Future of Artificial Intelligence" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at San Francisco.
Open AI CEO Sam Altman participates in a discussion entitled "Charting the Path Forward: The Future of Artificial Intelligence" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at San Francisco. AP/Eric Risberg
ROSS ANDERSON
ROSS ANDERSON

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