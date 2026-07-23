Are Trump’s New Conditions for a Saudi Nuclear Deal Tied to Israel’s Rejoining the Iran War?

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
America could drop bunker busters on Pickaxe Mountain, while Israeli ‘boots on the ground’ could destroy what’s inside the facility, a nonproliferation scholar tells the Sun.
Could President Trump’s change of heart over a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia be tied to Washington’s widely expected escalation in Iran — and the possibility of re-recruiting Israel for the war?
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|