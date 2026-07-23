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The New York Sun
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Are Trump’s New Conditions for a Saudi Nuclear Deal Tied to Israel’s Rejoining the Iran War?

America could drop bunker busters on Pickaxe Mountain, while Israeli ‘boots on the ground’ could destroy what’s inside the facility, a nonproliferation scholar tells the Sun.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers' meeting at Manila, Philippines, on July 22, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers' meeting at Manila, Philippines, on July 22, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AP
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