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The New York Sun
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At Last, Your Grandfather’s ‘West Side Story’

Aside from the odd stray haircut or tattoo, this is as close to the classic 1957 Broadway production that we are ever going to get.

The cast of 'West Side Story.'
The cast of 'West Side Story.' Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
WILL FRIEDWALD

WILL FRIEDWALD

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