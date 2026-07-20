Bad Officiating, Caitlin Clark Debates, and Executive Friction Threaten WNBA’s Milestone Season

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
As the league celebrates its 30th Anniversary, its biggest star has become ‘political ping-pong’ despite her on-court brilliance.
Published:
Updated:
The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game on July 25 at the United Center in Chicago is supposed to be a celebration of the league’s 30th anniversary and its arrival as one of America’s top forms of sports entertainment.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|