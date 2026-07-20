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The New York Sun
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Bad Officiating, Caitlin Clark Debates, and Executive Friction Threaten WNBA’s Milestone Season

As the league celebrates its 30th Anniversary, its biggest star has become ‘political ping-pong’ despite her on-court brilliance.

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Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is causing much upheaval after the season.
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is causing much upheaval after the season. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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