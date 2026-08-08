George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The Swedish protein bar company is growing exponentially, both in sales and quality.
Published:
Updated:
Protein bars are almost universally bad. They are snacks pretending to be health food — but shove protein powder into a chocolate bar, and you wind up with a not particularly healthy snack that tastes worse than an actual chocolate bar. Whey powder is chalky and dry, some bars have a prominent chemical aftertaste, and the combination doesn’t help either taste or texture.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Protein bars are almost universally bad. They are snacks pretending to be health food — but shove protein powder into a chocolate bar, and you wind up with a not particularly healthy snack that tastes worse than an actual chocolate bar. Whey powder is chalky and dry, some bars have a prominent chemical aftertaste, and the combination doesn’t help either taste or texture.
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