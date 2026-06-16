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The New York Sun
Opinion

Belfast Is Burning, and the Liberal Press Refuses To Say Why

Social transformation without representation helps explain why working-class people across Britain and Ireland are at a boiling point. 

Youths gather in front of a burning barricade on Duncairn Gardens on June 9, 2026 at Belfast, Northern, Ireland.
Youths gather in front of a burning barricade on Duncairn Gardens on June 9, 2026 at Belfast, Northern, Ireland. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
JOSH HAMMER

JOSH HAMMER

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