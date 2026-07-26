Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The individual wanted for the attack had been released from custody and ordered to attend deradicalization courses.
German police on Sunday killed a man wanted for an attack on a Berlin Pride Festival the night before that left one dead and 29 injured in what is being decried as another failure to rein in Islamic terrorism in the German Republic.
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