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The New York Sun
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Berlin Police Kill Suspect in Islamic State-Inspired Attack on Pride Festival

The individual wanted for the attack had been released from custody and ordered to attend deradicalization courses.

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People gather outside the Brandenburg Gate for a demonstration in support of LGBTQ+ after a car driven by a suspected Islamic extremist rammed into a crowd at the Pride March at Berlin, July 26, 2026.
People gather outside the Brandenburg Gate for a demonstration in support of LGBTQ+ after a car driven by a suspected Islamic extremist rammed into a crowd at the Pride March at Berlin, July 26, 2026. AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
SHARON KEHNEMUI
SHARON KEHNEMUI