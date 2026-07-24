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The New York Sun
Foreign

Britain’s New Prime Minister Willing To Cooperate With Americans on Bombing Missions From British Bases

Andy Burnham does not hesitate as did his predecessor despite Iranian threats to wreak vengeance ‘within the framework of self-defense.’

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street, July 20, 2026.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street, July 20, 2026. AP/Thomas Krych
DONALD KIRK
DONALD KIRK