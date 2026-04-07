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British Concert Promoter Says He’s Keeping Ye Despite Loss of Biggest Sponsors

Wireless Festival head Martin Benn says Kanye West has a popular following and right to be in the United Kingdom, and more people need to learn forgiveness.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020, at Beverly Hills.
Kanye West, now known as Ye, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020, at Beverly Hills. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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British Concert Promoter Says He’s Keeping Ye Despite Loss of Biggest Sponsors | The New York Sun