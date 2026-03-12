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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Bughouse’ Is an Intense and Intimate Study of the Ultimate Outsider Artist

Director Martha Clarke and playwright Beth Henley document the troubled life and profilic art of Henry Darger.

John Kelly in 'Bughouse'
John Kelly in 'Bughouse' Carol Rosegg
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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