‘Bughouse’ Is an Intense and Intimate Study of the Ultimate Outsider Artist

Published: Mar 11, 2026, 08:09 PM ET Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 03:50 PM ET

Director Martha Clarke and playwright Beth Henley document the troubled life and profilic art of Henry Darger.

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