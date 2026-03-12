‘Bughouse’ Is an Intense and Intimate Study of the Ultimate Outsider Artist

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Director Martha Clarke and playwright Beth Henley document the troubled life and profilic art of Henry Darger.
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DONALD KIRK|
By ALEXANDER LARMAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JOSEPH CURL|
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