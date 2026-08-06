George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The academic allegedly lied on his resume and lifted more than 100 passages for his doctoral thesis.
Published:
Updated:
The ignominious ending of a Cambridge University professor who resigned Wednesday after it was disclosed that he lied about publishing a book, among other incredulities, was punctuated by a resignation letter that appears to have been written by artificial intelligence.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The ignominious ending of a Cambridge University professor who resigned Wednesday after it was disclosed that he lied about publishing a book, among other incredulities, was punctuated by a resignation letter that appears to have been written by artificial intelligence.
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