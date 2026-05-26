Can We Really Win the Iran War Without Additional Bombing?

‘End of the Great China Gold Rush’
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Trump is the only president in the last nearly 50 years with the courage and vision to destroy the radical Islamic regime, and by and large he has succeeded.
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