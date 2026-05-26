Search
The New York Sun
Columnists

Can We Really Win the Iran War Without Additional Bombing?

Trump is the only president in the last nearly 50 years with the courage and vision to destroy the radical Islamic regime, and by and large he has succeeded.

Iranians carry flags and pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, at Tehran, May 24, 2026.
Iranians carry flags and pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, at Tehran, May 24, 2026. AP/Vahid Salemi
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp