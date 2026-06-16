Could Luigi Be Insane? Mental Illness May Be Defense Strategy, Suggests Lawyer Familiar With Mangione Family

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
The man accused of gunning down a UnitedHealthcare CEO could use his suffering from chronic back pain and a four-month disappearance as part of his defense, a criminal defense attorney told The New York Sun.
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|