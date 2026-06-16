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Could Luigi Be Insane? Mental Illness May Be Defense Strategy, Suggests Lawyer Familiar With Mangione Family

The man accused of gunning down a UnitedHealthcare CEO could use his suffering from chronic back pain and a four-month disappearance as part of his defense, a criminal defense attorney told The New York Sun.

Luigi Mangione sits next to one of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, during an evidence suppression hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 16, 2025.
Luigi Mangione sits next to one of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, during an evidence suppression hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 16, 2025. Seth Wenig-pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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