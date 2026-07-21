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Defeat of the Regime at Tehran Could Prove Crowning Triumph of Trump’s Presidency

Nothing could be simpler than explaining to the public why this is not a war like Vietnam, or the disasters in Afghanistan or the second visit to Iraq.

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A bridge destroyed after a strike in Hormozgan province, southern Iran, July 18, 2026.
A bridge destroyed after a strike in Hormozgan province, southern Iran, July 18, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/Iranian Students' News Agency via AP
CONRAD BLACK
CONRAD BLACK