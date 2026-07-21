Defeat of the Regime at Tehran Could Prove Crowning Triumph of Trump’s Presidency

President Trump must raise his game. He was probably robbed in the 2020 election but that is now academic. The Save America Act should pass as 80 percent of Americans approve of photo identification and the requirement of American citizenship to vote.. Yet the president needs a drastic change of course. Instead of pretending the Iran War is a side-show on the way to victory, he should remember how popular low-casualty successful wars can be. Feature, say, the conflicts against Mexico and the American Indians, as well as the Spanish-American War.