George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Daniel Root vividly juxtaposes photographs of downtown Manhattan taken four decades ago with images of the same locations today, vizualizing the past through the lens of the present.
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‘The East Village Then and Now: Capturing the Changing Streets’
By Daniel Root
Abbeville Press, 240 pages
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘The East Village Then and Now: Capturing the Changing Streets’
By Daniel Root
Abbeville Press, 240 pages
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