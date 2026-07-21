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The New York Sun
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Does Downing Street’s Revolving Door Prove Britain Is Ungovernable?

To lose six prime ministers within a decade, to borrow Wilde’s quip, ‘looks like carelessness.’

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street, July 20, 2026.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street, July 20, 2026. AP/Thomas Krych
STEPHEN MacLEAN
STEPHEN MacLEAN

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