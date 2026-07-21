Does Downing Street’s Revolving Door Prove Britain Is Ungovernable?

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
To lose six prime ministers within a decade, to borrow Wilde’s quip, ‘looks like carelessness.’
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Oscar Wilde aficionados are sure to remember Lady Bracknell’s cutting remark: “To lose one parent, Mr. Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.” By such a standard, how are Britons to account for losing six prime ministers in ten years?
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|