Emily Bergl Bends, But Doesn’t Break, the Great American Songbook

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The singer-actress returned to her cabaret roots with a provocative set that ranged from Sabrina Carpenter and Cyndi Lauper to Richard Rodgers.
One of the great strengths of the songs in what we, by common consensus, refer to as the Great American Songbook is that they bend but they don’t break. That’s more true than ever, even as a classic song like Rodgers and Hart’s “Manhattan” passes its centennial. Over the decades, numerous interpreters have made a point to try and bend these songs as far as they can possibly go without reaching the breaking point.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|