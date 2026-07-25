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The New York Sun
Arts+

Emily Bergl Bends, But Doesn’t Break, the Great American Songbook

The singer-actress returned to her cabaret roots with a provocative set that ranged from Sabrina Carpenter and Cyndi Lauper to Richard Rodgers.

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Emily Bergl at Joe's Pub.
Emily Bergl at Joe's Pub. Andy Kropa
WILL FRIEDWALD
WILL FRIEDWALD