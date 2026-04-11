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Federal Inquiry Into Streaming Deals Could Unravel NFL Media Model

At issue is whether a law written in 1961 to ensure free television holds up in a marketplace defined by subscriptions, streaming bundles and exclusive rights.

The cast of Thursday Night Football is seen during halftime of a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at Seattle on December 18, 2025.
The cast of Thursday Night Football is seen during halftime of a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at Seattle on December 18, 2025. Steph Chambers/Getty Images
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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