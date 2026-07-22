Finally, a Cool Electric Sports Car

Despite the best efforts of mainstream car companies trying to build aspirational halo versions of their EV ranges, electric sports cars aren’t cool. Porsche knows that nobody wants to buy its upcoming electric Boxster; Toyota should know that nobody will buy the electric Lexus version of its upcoming GR GT supercar; and in the two years since it came out, I’ve yet to see an MG Cyberster without dealer plates. And no wonder, the Chinese-made convertible weighs nearly 4,400 pounds and isn’t particularly appealing. Then again, every Chinese electric sports car looks like a stand-in sports car from “Grand Theft Auto.”