Finally, a Cool Electric Sports Car

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The McMurtry Spéirling is the most exciting car out of Britain since the McLaren P1
Despite the best efforts of mainstream car companies trying to build aspirational halo versions of their EV ranges, electric sports cars aren’t cool. Porsche knows that nobody wants to buy its upcoming electric Boxster; Toyota should know that nobody will buy the electric Lexus version of its upcoming GR GT supercar; and in the two years since it came out, I’ve yet to see an MG Cyberster without dealer plates. And no wonder, the Chinese-made convertible weighs nearly 4,400 pounds and isn’t particularly appealing. Then again, every Chinese electric sports car looks like a stand-in sports car from “Grand Theft Auto.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|