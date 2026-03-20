Fitness App Exposes Growing Challenge of Military Planning in the Age of Digital Connection

Taliban Frees American Academic Held More Than Year
By LUKE FUNK|
Open-source intelligence like location data used by millions of app users presents an opportunity for the enemy — if they can separate noise from signal.
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