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The New York Sun
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Fitness App Exposes Growing Challenge of Military Planning in the Age of Digital Connection

Open-source intelligence like location data used by millions of app users presents an opportunity for the enemy — if they can separate noise from signal.

President Emmanuel Macron of France visits the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle during a visit to Cyprus on March 9, 2026.
President Emmanuel Macron of France visits the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle during a visit to Cyprus on March 9, 2026. Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool Photo via AP
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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