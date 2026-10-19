Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The election is ‘like a Lego game, in which each leader is attempting to use Krazy Glue to weld blocks together,’ a candidate tells the Sun.
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Updated:
Israel’s top contenders for the premiership are increasingly looking for improbable parties to partner with the day after next Tuesday’s election, which might not provide an outright victor to lead the nation for the next four years.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israel’s top contenders for the premiership are increasingly looking for improbable parties to partner with the day after next Tuesday’s election, which might not provide an outright victor to lead the nation for the next four years.
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