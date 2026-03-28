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France’s Acid Test for 2027

The left keeps Paris, Marseille, and Strasbourg, but the right is growing nationwide as the presidential election of 2027 starts to take shape.

The newly-elected Socialist mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, March 22, 2026.
The newly-elected Socialist mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, March 22, 2026. AP/Thibault Camus
MICHEL GURFINKIEL

MICHEL GURFINKIEL

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