How About a Reagan-Style Reconciliation Tax Cut? All Right?

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The Gipper’s tax cuts brought joy and prosperity to a whole nation desperately in need of both.
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Now, in case you didn’t see it, please rush out, get today’s Wall Street Journal, and read James Freeman’s fabulous column: “How about Reagan-Style Reconciliation?”
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