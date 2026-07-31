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How About a Reagan-Style Reconciliation Tax Cut? All Right?

The Gipper’s tax cuts brought joy and prosperity to a whole nation desperately in need of both. 

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President Reagan at Minneapolis, February 8, 1982.
President Reagan at Minneapolis, February 8, 1982. Michael Evans via WIkimedia Commons
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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