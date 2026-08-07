George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Melissa Maney’s play can’t be faulted for its passion or curiosity but its lighter moments can be as clunky as its preachier ones.
Towards the end of “Hungry Women,” a new play by Melissa Maney, one character threatens to kill a baby. For anyone tasked with reviewing this wildly overwrought one-act outing, that development may induce twinges of guilt, as Ms. Maney, judging by the photos on her website, looks to be in her twenties, which would make her a still-nascent playwright.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Towards the end of “Hungry Women,” a new play by Melissa Maney, one character threatens to kill a baby. For anyone tasked with reviewing this wildly overwrought one-act outing, that development may induce twinges of guilt, as Ms. Maney, judging by the photos on her website, looks to be in her twenties, which would make her a still-nascent playwright.
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