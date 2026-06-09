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The New York Sun
Foreign

ICC Suspends Its Star Prosecutor, Who Sought To Arrest Netanyahu

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Karim Khan raise suspicion that arrest warrants he issued are like the fruit of a poisonous tree.

The International Criminal Court suspends its prosecutor, Karim Khan, who agreed to step down amid sexual abuse allegations.
The International Criminal Court suspends its prosecutor, Karim Khan, who agreed to step down amid sexual abuse allegations. AP/Peter Dejong
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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