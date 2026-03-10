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The New York Sun
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In a War Steeped in Artificial Intelligence, Human Intelligence Reigns Supreme

From the days of old, the task of spies was to find out what the enemy was doing, and even now ‘humans are essential to the process,’ a former Israeli spy tells the Sun.

Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of Tehran on March 7, 2026.
Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of Tehran on March 7, 2026. AP/Vahid Salemi
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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