Instead of ‘I Lack the Votes,’ GOP Needs Swag-Worthy Message on Draining Swamp, Slashing Middle-Class Taxes for Growth

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The GOP is failing to explain why it’s important to keep control of Congress, and what they will do if re-elected.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By ALEX ZDAN|
There’s no question that the Congressional Democrats and their socialist/communist DSA allies want to block every single item that President Trump is trying to get through Congress. It’s Trump derangement syndrome. They’re opposed to military spending for peace through strength, and opposed to supplemental spending on the Iran war.
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