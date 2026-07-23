Search
The New York Sun
Columnists

Instead of ‘I Lack the Votes,’ GOP Needs Swag-Worthy Message on Draining Swamp, Slashing Middle-Class Taxes for Growth

The GOP is failing to explain why it’s important to keep control of Congress, and what they will do if re-elected.

Gift this article
The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, on July 16, 2026.
The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, on July 16, 2026. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW