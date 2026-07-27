International Troops Will Enter Gaza as a Pilot Program Hoping To Avoid the Fate of Previous Peacekeepers

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The current tense standoff in the Strip is ‘an interim situation that both Israel and Hamas can live with,’ a former IDF intelligence officer tells the Sun.
Published:
Updated:
In a gesture to President Trump, Israel for the first time since October 7, 2023, is allowing foreign troops to enter Gaza in an initial step toward implementing the president’s 20-point peace plan, which as a first step envisions the disarming of Hamas.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.