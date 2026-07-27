Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

International Troops Will Enter Gaza as a Pilot Program Hoping To Avoid the Fate of Previous Peacekeepers

The current tense standoff in the Strip is ‘an interim situation that both Israel and Hamas can live with,’ a former IDF intelligence officer tells the Sun. 

Gift this article
The UN peacekeeping helmet icon.
The UN peacekeeping helmet icon. Via Wikimedia Commons
BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI

Published:
Updated: