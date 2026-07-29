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Iran Must Be Hit on All Fronts, Including Covert Action for Regime Change

Trump’s options right now are battlefield and major combat operations, not diplomacy.

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Reza Pahlavi on March 29, 2023 at Washington, D.C.
Reza Pahlavi on March 29, 2023 at Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW