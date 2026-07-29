Iran Must Be Hit on All Fronts, Including Covert Action for Regime Change

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Trump’s options right now are battlefield and major combat operations, not diplomacy.
After yesterday’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps performance trying to attack an American military base in Jordan, on top of all the other attacks they’ve made, and all the things they’ve refused to say about a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz deal — these are radical Islamists who hate America, hate Israel, deluded into thinking that they can win the war and run the Middle East, and continue to sponsor terrorism and build nuclear weapons.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.