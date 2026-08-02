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The New York Sun
Foreign

Iran Takes Credit for Trump Backing Down on New Planned Attacks

The president writes that a deal is under discussion for unhindered transit in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran’s leaders say they’re talking to intermediaries but won’t give up its position of strength.

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FILE - President Trump stands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the White House, on Nov. 18, 2025, at Washington, D.C.
FILE - President Trump stands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the White House, on Nov. 18, 2025, at Washington, D.C. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
SHARON KEHNEMUI
SHARON KEHNEMUI

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