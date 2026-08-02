Iran Takes Credit for Trump Backing Down on New Planned Attacks

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The president writes that a deal is under discussion for unhindered transit in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran’s leaders say they’re talking to intermediaries but won’t give up its position of strength.
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One day after warning Americans to get out of the Middle East ahead of new attacks by the United States, President Trump has once again put the kibosh on his plan to carry out significant military action. The reversal has given Iranian officials the opportunity to take credit for another American turnaround.
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