Iran Will Determine the Midterm Elections

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
President Trump has enormous advantages.
President Trump has enormous advantages. The single biggest factor driving the midterm elections is not going to be the economy or voter ID reform or even tax and spending cuts, although all those issues are important. Democratic socialism, too. Even the rate of economic growth, GDP, real incomes, affordability, all important.
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