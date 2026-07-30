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Iran Will Determine the Midterm Elections

President Trump has enormous advantages.

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Two boys stand play with foam floats as cargo ships and other vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on June 30, 2026.
Two boys stand play with foam floats as cargo ships and other vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on June 30, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW