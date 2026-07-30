Iran Withstands Barrage of Attacks, Raising Doubts About America’s Target List

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
‘We bombed the Taliban for 20-plus years, and they still had capacity,’ a war scholar tells the Sun.
Thursday morning’s renewal of an air assault has yet to move the needle on a seeming wartime stalemate in which Tehran dictates the pace and America merely reacts. As President Trump promises to beat the Islamic Republic hard, questions are growing about the goal of military bombing campaigns in Iran.
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