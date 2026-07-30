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The New York Sun
Foreign

Iran Withstands Barrage of Attacks, Raising Doubts About America’s Target List

‘We bombed the Taliban for 20-plus years, and they still had capacity,’ a war scholar tells the Sun.

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U.S. Sailors monitor F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets launching from the USS George H.W. Bush while sailing in the Arabian Sea.
U.S. Sailors monitor F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets launching from the USS George H.W. Bush while sailing in the Arabian Sea. U.S. Central Command via X
BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI