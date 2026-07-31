Is America an Abiding Draw for Talented and Ambitious Foreigners? 

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
We should worry about the day when this is no longer true.
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There are many ways to measure the health of a country. One way is growth of gross domestic product. Another is economic productivity. Yet there’s a less conventional measure worth watching: Do the world’s most talented and ambitious people want to immigrate here?
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