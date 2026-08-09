George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the start of his weekly Cabinet meeting that the IDF is going nowhere until all of Hamas’s arms are removed from Gaza for good.
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Israel is rejecting a 15-point Board of Peace plan put forward by President Trump and accepted by Hamas, which Prime Minister Netanyahu says does not do enough to disarm the terror organization.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israel is rejecting a 15-point Board of Peace plan put forward by President Trump and accepted by Hamas, which Prime Minister Netanyahu says does not do enough to disarm the terror organization.
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