George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The special counsel, who refuses to plead the Fifth against self-incrimination, will appear before lawmakers as the prospect of a prosecution looms.
Special Counsel Jack Smith will appear under oath before Congress next month in what could be his final forum to make the case that prosecuting him would be futile. Senator Charles Grassley, who chairs the upper chamber’s Judiciary Committee, announced Monday that Mr. Smith had accepted an invitation to testify before that body on September 22.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Special Counsel Jack Smith will appear under oath before Congress next month in what could be his final forum to make the case that prosecuting him would be futile. Senator Charles Grassley, who chairs the upper chamber’s Judiciary Committee, announced Monday that Mr. Smith had accepted an invitation to testify before that body on September 22.
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