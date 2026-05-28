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The New York Sun
Foreign

Japan, Philippines Cement Defense and Intel Ties, Burying Brutal WWII History

Emperor Naruhito skipped the bloody history of Japanese imperialism and slaughter during World War II at a banquet honoring President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines addresses the Japanese parliament, or Diet, on May 28, 2026.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines addresses the Japanese parliament, or Diet, on May 28, 2026. Radio Television Malacañang via X
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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