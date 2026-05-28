Japan, Philippines Cement Defense and Intel Ties, Burying Brutal WWII History

‘End of the Great China Gold Rush’
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Emperor Naruhito skipped the bloody history of Japanese imperialism and slaughter during World War II at a banquet honoring President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines.
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