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Journalist Jon Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography

Spanning a generation of U.S. political upheaval, the book captures how both parties changed, and how Washington works, and often doesn’t.

The Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, answers questions following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2014.
The Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, answers questions following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2014. Win McNamee/Getty Images
SALENA ZITO

SALENA ZITO

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Journalist Jon Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography | The New York Sun