Keigo Higashino, the Novelist Who Defined Japan’s Sense of Mystery, Dies at 68

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The engineer-turned-bestselling novelist inverted the whodunit, found readers around the world, and sold 100 million copies at home.
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Keigo Higashino’s bestselling 2005 mystery “The Devotion of Suspect X,” like so many thrillers, opens with a murder. The novel, as fits the genre, also has a savant detective — nicknamed Detective Galileo, who became the lead in a series of Higashino’s novels — and its plot twists as the police investigate who committed the murder.
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