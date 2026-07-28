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The New York Sun
Arts+

Keigo Higashino, the Novelist Who Defined Japan’s Sense of Mystery, Dies at 68

The engineer-turned-bestselling novelist inverted the whodunit, found readers around the world, and sold 100 million copies at home.

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Keigo Higashino.
Keigo Higashino. Wikimedia Commons
ROSS ANDERSON
ROSS ANDERSON

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