Kushner-Backed Private Equity Plot Puts FIFA Presidency in Peril

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Soccer bodies in Asia, Europe and North America reject the proposal and question the incumbent’s leadership.
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A few weeks ago, Gianni Infantino seemed a lock to be re-elected for a fourth and final term as the president of FIFA. But his leadership is now under serious threat amid the global uproar of his proposal to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to a private equity program headed by Joshua Kushner.
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