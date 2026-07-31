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The New York Sun
Foreign

Kushner-Backed Private Equity Plot Puts FIFA Presidency in Peril

Soccer bodies in Asia, Europe and North America reject the proposal and question the incumbent’s leadership.

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President Trump and FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy on July 19, 2026.
President Trump and FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy on July 19, 2026. Dan Mullan/Getty Images
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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