Left’s Crusade Against Data Centers Threatens Future of Our Digital Economy

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
If people actually visit these facilities, they will be astounded by the jaw-dropping technological wizardry that lies within.
Last week I took a daylong field trip touring a giant data center near Dulles International Airport at Loudon County, Virginia. Such data centers are synonymous with the “cloud.”
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|