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The New York Sun
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Legionella Deaths Spotlight Danger of Electing Candidates Like Mamdani Who Lack Managerial Experience

New York’s mayor is focused on creating a socialist utopia instead of keeping the city running.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Coney Island on July 13, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Coney Island on July 13, 2026. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
BETSY McCAUGHEY
BETSY McCAUGHEY