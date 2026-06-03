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Leon Kossoff: A Great Painter Who Made London His Calling

Modest and somewhat reclusive, a new Luhring Augustine exhibition makes a compelling case that the figurative artist was one of the best British 20th century painters.

'The Flower Stall, Embankment Station, Stormy Spring,' by Leon Kossoff, 1994.
'The Flower Stall, Embankment Station, Stormy Spring,' by Leon Kossoff, 1994. Courtesy of the Leon Kossoff Estate and Luhring Augustine, New York
DAVID HIROSHI JAGER

DAVID HIROSHI JAGER

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