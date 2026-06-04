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Lessons From the Ukraine War Could Have Limited Relevance in a Conflict With Communist China 

‘What is the cost of not having enough penetrating airpower in a war with China, Russia, Iran, or another advanced air-defense state,’ an analyst asks.

F-35C Lightning IIs and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's Range Training Complex near Fallon, Nevada.
F-35C Lightning IIs and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's Range Training Complex near Fallon, Nevada. United States Navy via AP
GEORGE WILL

GEORGE WILL

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