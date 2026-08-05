George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Players will get larger equity shares and more control though most seem unclear about what will happen next, including the end of the current season.
Published:
Updated:
Golf’s LIV league has a “lead investor” for 2027 and will make players majority owners, though questions remain about whether this is a shortterm lifeline or a foundation for longterm stability.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Golf’s LIV league has a “lead investor” for 2027 and will make players majority owners, though questions remain about whether this is a shortterm lifeline or a foundation for longterm stability.
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