Mamdani’s Office of Mass Engagement Wields Hefty Budget To Promote Democratic Socialist Agenda

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The latest project of Organize NYC — an initiative launched by the mayor in May and advertised on the city’s website — contains a series of populist objectives for the administration.
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As Mayor Mamdani populates the ranks of New York City’s agencies with members of his Democratic Socialist coalition, the newly empowered Office of Mass Engagement is touting a tenant organizing strategy that resembles both union organizing and a voter registration drive.
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