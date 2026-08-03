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The New York Sun
Politics

Mamdani’s Office of Mass Engagement Wields Hefty Budget To Promote Democratic Socialist Agenda

The latest project of Organize NYC — an initiative launched by the mayor in May and advertised on the city’s website — contains a series of populist objectives for the administration.

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Zohran Mamdani and Cea Weaver (inset).
Zohran Mamdani and Cea Weaver (inset). Getty Images/NY1
SHARON KEHNEMUI
SHARON KEHNEMUI

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