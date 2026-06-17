Mangione To Use Insanity Defense at New York Trial in Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
With an ‘affirmative psychiatric defense,’ lawyers for the man who allegedly shot an executive on a Manhattan street effectively admit that Mangione did it, but he is not responsible for his actions.
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|