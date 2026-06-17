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The New York Sun
Justice

Mangione To Use Insanity Defense at New York Trial in Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

With an ‘affirmative psychiatric defense,’ lawyers for the man who allegedly shot an executive on a Manhattan street effectively admit that Mangione did it, but he is not responsible for his actions.

Luigi Mangione appears with lawyers Jacob Kaplan and Marc Agnifilo at a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 17, 2026, at New York City. Mr. Mangione is charged with murder in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan in December 2024.
Luigi Mangione appears with lawyers Jacob Kaplan and Marc Agnifilo at a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 17, 2026, at New York City. Mr. Mangione is charged with murder in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan in December 2024. Angelina Katsanis-Pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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