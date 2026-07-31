McLaren’s New Supercar Suffers From ‘Deja Vroom’

In 2012, HP released the LaserJet Pro 400 M401, a monochrome office printer available as the M401a, the M401d, the M401dn, or the M401dw, depending on whether you wanted automatic duplex, networking, or wireless. HP followed it with the M402 and M403, then the M404 and M405, and then the LaserJet Pro 4001, 4002, 4003, and 4004 lines. If you also needed to scan and fax, HP offered the M425, M426, M427, M428, and M429.