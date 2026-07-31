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The New York Sun
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McLaren’s New Supercar Suffers From ‘Deja Vroom’

The 788HS is the most extreme version yet of a mid-engine V8 format that dates to the MP4-12C, but this has long since become boring.

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McLaren 788HS.
McLaren 788HS. Courtesy of McLaren
ROSS ANDERSON
ROSS ANDERSON