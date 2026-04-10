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The New York Sun
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Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf Breathe New Life Into ‘Death of a Salesman’

The Lomans forge a tender bond in Arthur Miller’s familiar tale of failure to achieve, and being failed by, the American dream

Jake Silbermann and Nathan Lane in 'Death of a Salesman.'
Jake Silbermann and Nathan Lane in 'Death of a Salesman.' Emilio Madrid
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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