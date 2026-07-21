Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The new sex-screening policy is intended ‘to preserve the integrity of women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition conditions for all players.’
Published:
Updated:
Martina Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam champion and gay rights advocate, is among those applauding the Women’s Tennis Association’s decision to introduce mandatory gene-testing for all players effective Tuesday.
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