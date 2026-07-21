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The New York Sun
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Navratilova, Sports Legend and Gay Activist, Applauds Shift to Mandatory Genetic Testing in Women’s Tennis

The new sex-screening policy is intended ‘to preserve the integrity of women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition conditions for all players.’

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The defending champion, Martina Navratilova, reaches to shake hands with the umpire as Chris Evert walks off court at Wimbledon, June 30, 1988.
The defending champion, Martina Navratilova, reaches to shake hands with the umpire as Chris Evert walks off court at Wimbledon, June 30, 1988. AP/Robert Dear
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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