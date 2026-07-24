Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer will chase a championship with a record fourth team.
Clearly LeBron James didn’t decide to take his talents to Philadelphia because of money. His two-year deal for $8 million is the equivalent of chump change for his billionaire portfolio.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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