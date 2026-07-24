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The New York Sun
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NBA Shocker: LeBron James Accepts Meager Contract To Take His Talents to Philadelphia

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer will chase a championship with a record fourth team.

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LeBron James stands on the court in the closing minutes of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles on May 11, 2026.
LeBron James stands on the court in the closing minutes of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles on May 11, 2026. Mark J. Terrill/AP
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS